A lady has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens on social media after showing off her extremely long braids

In a trending video, the lady walked down a staircase and her braids swept the floor as she moved

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people kicking against the hairstyle

A beautiful young woman has ignited the wrath of netizens after flaunting her new hairstyle.

In the trending video captured on TikTok, the lady flaunted her extremely long braids.

She walked down a staircase in the clip and netizens were quick to notice how long her braids were.

While some people criticized her massively on the app, others were more concerned about the hairstylist who spent so much time on the hair.

Social media reactions

@shamii_mii said:

"The fact that it's curled at the end."

@angel_.dollybody_ stated:

"Who wasted their precious time and how much did she charge for this."

@peaconpieee said:

"I am gonna pull up to school like this to see what they say."

@lawrence2947 wrote:

"I go bring my clothes to hang on top it, pls it too long."

@liznjeri65 stated:

"I always love u work guys this guy with hair he doesn't joke, go to his Instagram page u will see for yourself."

@salama_2547 added:

"The wati love vawulence, can't try this, someone can easily tie this around my neck and suffocate mee."

@user1353979290331 added:

"I can just imagine someone stepping on the braid or it being stuck on an elevator on 6th floor and u r already on basement."

Lady's dramatic hairstyle causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that when it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others. This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo. While some questioned the choice of hairstyle, some did not quite approve of the lady being filmed without her consent.

Miz_vonny said: "She may have been used as a hair model and probably needed to run some immediate errands before taking the hair out. If you can’t ask questions don’t judge her based on what you think."

