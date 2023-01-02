A cute little boy has kept several netizens in stitches with his hilarious attitude towards grandmother

In a video, the little boy sat on the couch to operate a phone as his grandmother approached with his food

The kind woman tried feeding him severally but the little boy turned down the food until she went on her knees

A hilarious video captures a little boy turning down food while being served by his grandmother.

In the heartwartwarming video, the boy's doting grandmother brought food to him but he kept on turning it down.

Little boy makes grandma kneel to serve him Photo Credit: @trobeni26/TikTok

While operating his phone, the little boy paid no attention to his grandma but instead, he shoved the food aside.

However, the caring grandma decided to go on her knees and immediately she did, the little boy had a change of mind and began to eat the food.

"So you really wanted me to kneel down to give you food", the surprised grandmother reacted.

Social media reactions

@mrsmurnane said:

"He acts like he's got an important presentation to prepare."

@jolie_cays stated:

"He is saying don’t you see that I am busy grandma. Come on."

@genesis12626 reacted:

"My dad after a hard day’s work the man need his quality time woman."

@hyacinth_36 said:

"He’s like grandma let me finish this then I’ll be with you, grandma loves the best their so patient with there grand babies."

@frankieweeks1 said:

"Oga is okay for The Moments. He is thinking about other issues coming up. Please grandma don't disturb my good friend."

@downmemoirelane added:

"He just got his schedule for pre school. None of his friends in his class. Tough."

Watch the video below:

