A young boy has amazed many people on TikTok with his funny attitude when food was given to him

In the video posted by Trobeni, the boy refused to touch the food and merely waved it away as if he was busy

It was until the person serving the food knelt with it and fed him that he agreed it eat in the video posted on December 28

TikTok users are in awe of a funny young boy who claimed to be busy when food was presented to him.

The young boy was busy with a phone and then behaved like an 'oga' as he wouldn't touch the food.

The kid accepted the food after his grandma knelt in the funny video. Photo credit: TikTok/@trobeni26.

In the funny video posted on TikTok by Trobeni, the young boy was sitting on a chair and was busy pressing phone.

Boy only ate when grandma knelt down

His grandma brought a plate of food to him and he completely refused to collect it.

He continued to push the food away and did not even look up to see what type of food it was.

It was until the woman knelt down with the food that he agreed to eat in the video that has caused a stir.

The video posted on December 28 now has over 4k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Rejoice Murnane said:

"He acts like he's got an important presentation to prepare."

@Nigel reacted:

"Am I disturbing you Oga?"

@Sarah.Kavara commented:

"Oga don’t want to chop dinner."

@Valerie Manayiti said:

"If don't disturb me was a person."

@user4208214788818 reacted:

"No thank you! Not today!!"

@joycesimon965 said:

"If oga no want dinner, serve am breakfast."

@Don Prince commented:

"I ain't taking it because it was served with left hand."

@Your Excellence said:

"That’s a young king right deh."

@Maame_boaduwaa commented:

"God give my mum long life.So sweet."

