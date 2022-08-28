A hilarious video making rounds online shows a little boy curving his grandmother after she visited alongside her husband

In the viral video, the boy's grandmother stretched out her hands for a hug but he avoided her and ran to his grandfather

The video has stirred massive reactions from netizens on social media who shared their thoughts on what could have led to it

A couple recently visited their grandchild at his parent's home but the little boy was more eager to see his grandfather.

A viral video shows the couple walking down to the house as the grandmother stretched out her hands to receive a hug from the little lad.

Little boy avoids grandma's hug

Source: Instagram

Sadly, the little boy was more eager to hug his grandfather as he quickly dodged the hug while running toward his grandfather.

The heartbroken grandmother stood in shock as she watched her grandchild run to hug his grandpa.

Social media users react to funny video

Cerenorobs said:

"Sorry grandma he never meant to be disrespectful."

Kinsroyal noted:

"This grandma nodey show love at all."

Adetolaolapade wrote:

"Haba why. Kids this days ehn they love who they love period."

Obia_nuju_ noted:

"Ewo, the lady don show the boy pepper."

Vitamiin.tee stated:

"I have a baby that does this to his mother, he would legit ignore her and come to me."

Rodic9 wrote:

"Who be this one. Abeg shift."

Mychukwuebuka said:

"If abeg shift was a person."

Flamezyofficial_ added:

"Na Grandpa Be Him Dealer."

Watch the video below:

