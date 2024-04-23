A lady decided to travel to the Eastern part of Nigeria using a night bus which moved from Lagos state

The lady, Favour, recorded the whole journey in a video, sharing her experience after paying N24,000 as fare from Lagos to Aba

Favour said she decided to experience a night journey, but the bus broke down shortly after taking off

A Nigerian lady who travelled by night bus from Lagos to Aba has shared her experience after the journey.

She shared the video on TikTok, showing that she spent at least 18 hours on the road from Lagos to Aba in Abia state.

The lady said she travelled from Lagos to Aba and paid N24,000.

Source: TikTok

How much is transportation from Lagos to Aba?

When she got to the bus station in Lagos at 6pm, she paid the transportation fare to Aba, which was N24,000.

The lady, Favour, said she had to wait for the luxurious bus to fill up with passengers before it finally took off around 9pm.

After the bus moved, it broke down even before leaving Lagos. They spent about two hours waiting for it to get fixed. Favour said they ended up getting to Aba by 12pm the next day instead of the usual 6am expected arrival time.

She wrote on her TikTok video:

"Will I do it again? A weak yes. For my return trip, I took the morning bus."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady takes night bus from Lagos to Aba

@Morenike said:

"Try am ke. Imagine the time you even arrived chai."

@IAmAustine commented:

"This is the last thing I’ll ever do. Night travel."

@omoxehinde said:

"Thank God I stay in gbagada. The first time that bus broke down in gbagada I for don carry my bag de go house."

@ebere.chukwu said:

"lmaoooo. I cannot try this. panic attacks will not let me See the first time your bus broke down while still in lag? lmao. I for don turn back."

@Gozie said:

"I travelled from Onitsha to kano two times almost every week by night bus for almost two years."

