A protective kid has refused to allow anyone, including his dad to as much as touch his new-born baby brother

The jealous little boy who is 1-year-old surprisingly pushed his father's hands away when he attempted to carry the baby

TikTok users are having a good laugh in the comment section as they say it is normal for kids to protect their younger siblings

A boy has gone viral on TikTok after he totally refused to allow anyone to touch his new-born brother.

The little kid who is just 1-year-old has become so protective of the infant that he cuddles him all the time.

The boy insisted that no one must touch his kid brother. Photo credit: TikTok/@lilrockfavofccc.

Source: UGC

In a video posted on by @lilrockfavofccc, the boy fiercely pushed his father's hands away when he came close to taking the baby from him.

He sat on a chair and had his legs and hands around the new baby in a way that signals to everyone coming to keep off.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of a kid protecting his little brother

The mum who posted the vieo finds his kid's behaviour rather hilarious as she says the boy thinks the child is his own.

She captions the video:

"My 1-year-old thinks his brother is his baby. This is what happens when daddy attempts to get the baby back."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@thomasreuland0 said:

"Protective older brother."

@shaprana said:

"Cute baby brothers."

@desireebrown8165 commented:

"Cause it is HIS BABY brother."

@Annie Boabeng said:

"Leave his baby alone and stop trynna pick him up, the flu and rsv going around he keeping him safe."

Young dad uses rope to control his son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young dad used a rope to hold his son.

The man was asked to babysit when the boy started to disturb him and he decided to restrict him to a chair.

The boy was unable to move after the man applied the funny control method.

Social media users who saw the video were full of laughter as they compared the boy with their own children, saying they behave the same way.

Source: Legit.ng