A cute lady on TikTok has shared a hilarious video of her father who paid a visit to his ex-wife at her house

In the viral video, the man apparently got really comfortable after entering the house of his ex-wife

The happy father first appreciated his ex-wife's room before taking off his clothes as his kids watched in awe

A Nigerian lady recently organized a get-together for her family after her parents got separated.

The venue of the event was set at her mother's place and everyone got surprised after their father arrived in a robe and pyjamas.

Shortly after his arrival, he stared at the room and appreciated his ex-wife for doing a great job in the design.

He went ahead to take off his clothes, an action which kept everyone in stitches.

His daughter got surprised as she watched her father take off his clothes. She asked what he was doing and he responded, "I'm trying to take off my pants."

Sharing the video on TikTok, the daughter said:

"So my parents are separated, but we had a little family get-together at my mom's and he came in a robe and pajamas to spend the night. Why is my dad like this?"

Social media reactions

@rileyd198 said:

“You’re still my wife. Move over.”

@miafordays wrote:

"He came ready to spend the night? Man’s got his wedding band on. He’s ready to spend his life."

@danyfra0802 reacted:

"This why my sister don't let my nephew dad in the house. Homie will try to get too comfortable."

@aimeenicole80 said:

"She acting brand new like he don't stop by from time to time. He too comfortable. Pops know where home is."

@renztellem added:

"I like that they are so cordial with each other and are able to joke around like this lol him. It’s a nice place lol."

@mobrownin noted:

"He's been waiting on that call for a min. Lol this a niccceee place. That's hilarious, ur mom so calm."

Watch the video below:

