Kunle Adeyanju, Nigeria's London to Lagos biker has taken up a new journey that will see him riding to five African countries

The biker who rode from London, UK to Lagos, Nigeria told Legit.ng that the new journey is a Christmas and New Year adventure

Adeyanju said the new journey will take him to Benin Republic, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea Conakry

Adventurous Nigerian London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, has commenced a new journey.

In a message sent to Legit.ng, Kunle said the new journey is a Christmas and New Year adventure.

Kunle Adeyanju takes up new journey to 5 African countries. Photo credit: Kunle Adeyanju.

According to the popular biker, the adventure will take him to five African countries.

He disclosed he will ride to Benin Republic, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea Conakry.

Adayanju said the journey will test his wits but he is desirous of meeting with bikers in these countries.

He said:

"It is sure going to be another exciting, educative and enriching adventure. Also, friends and bikers in these countries are gearing up for us to have an exciting experiences exploring their cities and countryside on these rides.

"I am particularly excited about Ouagadougou and Conakry as I have not been there before and I neither did I traverse through these cities on the #LondonToLagos ride.

"At Ouagadougou my first interest is visiting the burial site of Thomas Sankara our African Hero so I can pay my respect. Also visit the house he grew up, thereafter go on to experience the beautiful land of the red earth and it’s beautiful people."

Adeyanju has done it before

This is not the first time that Adeyanju will be embarking on a long journey using his bike.

On April 19, 2022, he commenced an ambitious journey saying he would ride on his bike from London to Lagos.

On May 29, he successfully completed the journey and he was given a heroic welcome in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kunled told Legit.ng on Friday, December 30 that he will send more updates about where he is presently and how the new adventure is progressing.

