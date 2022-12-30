Popular Nigerian skit maker Cutr Abiola is excited about his first trip outside the country, which happens to be the first destination he envisioned for himself

The social media influencer took to Instagram to share lovely pictures and videos of himself taken in Saudi Arabia (Medinah)

Abiola mentioned that this has been a lifelong dream to visit Mecca anytime he was discharged from the Nigerian Navy

Instagram skit maker and movie actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, who is better known as Cute Abiola, is overjoyed with his first experience outside of Nigeria.

The online creator stated that he is currently in Saudi Arabia and that it has always been his dream to visit the oil-rich country as his first stop outside of Nigeria.

Skit maker Cute Abiola Credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola, who is now the Kwara government's special assistant on creative industries after leaving the Nigerian Navy, shared his travelogue excitement on Instagram and thanked his fans for their support.

In his words, he said:

“Hmmmm! This is my first time out of Nigeria! It has been my lifelong ambition that anytime The Nigerian Navy Discharges me and when I decide to start traveling out of Nigeria, the first place I so wish to visit is Mecca and Medina to give thanks to God Almighty for the journey so far, before visiting the rest of the world. Once again ! I appreciate God for making this possible for me. This is Saudi Arabia (Medinah) my first voyage out of Nigeria. My fans have been my greatest strength and I pray that may you all experience a prosperous new year by the grace of God. Season greetings fromAlhaji, honourable AmbassadorAbdulgafar Ahmed Abiolaspecial thanks to The Executive Governor of Kwara state, Special Thanks to Chief Of Naval Staff. ONWARD TOGETHER!!!”

See Cute Abiola’s post here:

Netizens react to Cute Abiola’s post:

mariam.manzah:

"Marshall Allah.. May Allah bless your purpose for this travel and may He grant us all the best in our endeavors."

racheledwardsofficial:

"Pray for us ooo. "

lovelineedwinchizzy:

"Enjoy and be safe.❤️❤️❤️"

sonbfive:

"I love you my super star comedian."

kun_zlim:

"Do teeth before you come back oo. "

