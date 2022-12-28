A talented bike rider, KBS Da Bikestar, has been making headlines after pulling several stunts with his motorbike

The young man said he began to ride bikes after witnessing stunt performances from professional riders

Speaking during an interview he maintained that he doesn't get scared of pulling risky stunts when on the road

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Despite the popular opinion about motorbikes being risky, KBS Da Bikestar has been using them to entertain thousands in Ghana.

Born Abubakr Sadiq, the young man said he became interested in riding bikes after watching stunt performances in his neighbourhood.

Man performs stunts with motorbike Photo Credit: @BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, KBS Da Bikestar said he built his talent “from bicycles to small bikes to dirt bikes.”

Ten years after taking bike stunt as his profession, the bike enthusiast disclosed that he has been able to conquer the fears associated with motorcycles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

KBS said he has been so passionate about riding bikes and after years of practice, he has now learnt to become comfortable on bikes.

He said in vernacular:

“Nothing dey wey I dey fear if I dey on bike. Cos I dey feel say what people dey fear dey entertain me.

"If I dey my bike top I know say me I get my control. So I go fit control whatever de risk be wey I go land perfectly. I no dey fear anything, bike build me different.”

Social media reactions

Johnny Jims said:

"I feel motivated to try this with my bike, but the problem is our bad roads here in Nigeria."

Suleman Musa wrote:

"Yes u dey use black magic."

Chop Norris wrote:

"Abeg come try this action for our road I want to check something."

Felix Rex reacted:

"Congratulations bro continue sha nar you produce the bike abi."

Jeremiah Taiwo added:

"No come do for Naija road oh."

Watch video below:

Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mind-boggling road trip that kicked off on April 19 has drawn to a close on May 29, as biker Kunle Adeyanju has arrived in Nigeria. The adventurous man spent 40 days on the London to Lagos road trip by a motorbike he had personally embarked on to end polio.

Throughout the journey, a social media savvy Kunle carried his teeming and growing followers along by making posts about each stops he made, challenges faced, and even challenges people threw at him. On arrival via the Seme Border, a settlement in Nigeria on the border with Benin, thirty minutes drive from Badagry on the coastal road between Lagos and Cotonou.

Kunle was treated to a warm reception by bikers and people who followed his journey. He was captured with immigration officers in Nigeria and flanked by followers, as seen in photos The Punch shared.

Source: Legit.ng