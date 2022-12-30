Tracy Eboigbodin, a Nigerian lady from Benin City, broke down in tears after emerging winner of a competition in Dubai

The young woman took Italy by storm after emerging winner at the recent 11th series of MasterChef, Italy

In a viral video, the judge proclaimed her the winner of the international competition and she was so overjoyed

Tracy Eboigbodin, a Nigerian lady from Benin City, recently emerged winner at the recent 11th series of MasterChef, Italy.

The international cooking show witnessed the appearance of notable and high-class chefs who participated in the competition.

Lady wins cooking competition in Italy Photo Credit: @djseno/TikTok

The Italian embassy in Nigeria, alongside the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and Fraser Suites, appreciated Eboigbodin at the seventh edition of the annual week of Italian cuisine in the World, which took place in Abuja.

Before the event, Eboigbodin had taken a job as a waitress in Italy for about 15 years before moving ahead to culinary school.

She took part in the international cooking competition replicated in over 60 countries after moving to Italy 17 years ago.

The proud winner revealed that she refused to be limited by the stereotype of being a Nigerian and a woman from Edo State, as they are often linked to prostitution and trafficking.

She cried bitterly over the fact that people usually focus more on the negatives than the positive impacts made by Nigerians.

A trending video showed the moment she was announced the winner amid chants and cheers from the crowd.

Social media reactions

@onomefamilyandfri said:

"Nigeria's succeeding everywhere they go. Congratulations girl God bless you."

@yussufade72 stated;

"Am proud to be African most especially in my home country. We no dey carry last BRAVO TO MY HOME COUNTRY."

@aishamohamed7193 reacted:

"Nigerian's we used passion to cook and also every other things we love congratulations to you dear."

@fabuzo added:

"Congratulations my motherland. Proudly Naija. God will do it more in 2023 Election."

Watch the video below:

