A 6-year-old boy has emerged as the youngest chief in Nigeria and arguably the youngest in Africa

The young ruler who is now addressed as Chief Adigun Olowe is a decorated achiever even at his age

Apart from the rulership, Chief Adigun is a United Nations SDG Young Heritage Ambassador amongst other achievements

Solu Alade Kingdom of Ibeju Lekki in Lagos state has produced the youngest chief in the West African country of Nigeria.

Young Adigun Olowe at the age of six now becomes Chief Adigun Olowe and is arguably the youngest in Africa.

Chief Adigun Olowe is arguably the youngest in Africa. Photo Credit: TikTok/@adigunoloweyoruba

Source: UGC

Photos of the young ruler were shared on TikTok as the page celebrated him as well as highlighted his other achievements.

According to the page, Chief Adigun is also the United Nations SDG Young Heritage Ambassador, Yorùbá Culture Ambassador and a Yorùbá proverbs encyclopedia.

In photos shared, he is spotted with his mother and loved ones while dressed in traditional regalia with symbols of regal authority.

Social media reactions

cashout0123 said:

"Congratulations dear."

user9765191900078 Aishat said:

"Congratulations."

Tiffy Skipy said:

"Congratulations."

yetundeadenike said:

''More wins sir."

Oyetunde Akewi said:

"More wins love."

Youngest king in Nigeria graduates from secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the youngest king in Nigeria had graduated from secondary school.

The young king appreciated his entire family and kingdom for supporting him for the 6 years he was in boarding school.

"Congratulations to me as the journey of 6years in secondary school finally ended today , thankful to God Almighty, my parents, my sisters, my chiefs, my friends, well wishers and the entire citizens of Okeluse Kingdom for all the support everyone of you have rendered throughout the 6years of being in a boarding school..."

While also appreciating the school management and staff of the secondary school, he called for more support towards tasks ahead as he enters adulthood.

"My journey into adulthood begins now with the numerous tasks ahead of me and I implore every single lover out there to support me as I can’t do this alone, I will continue to strive for the development of my kingdom, my people and elevating the stool of my forefathers into greatness...," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng