A video making the rounds on TikTok app has captured the hilarious moment a little boy got injected at a hospital

As soon as the doctor finished injecting the baby's hand, the kid gave the doctor a stern face without crying

Netizens who came across the clip on the popular platform showered accolades on the baby over his strength

A little boy has wowed netizens on social media after keeping a straight face despite getting injected at a hospital.

In the viral video, the little boy sat on his mother's lap as the doctor gently injected one of his hands.

Little boy gets injected Photo Credit: @xixi.lovelife/TikTok

Source: UGC

Netizens expected the little boy to cry while watching the video but he disappointed everyone.

The video rather showed the strong boy giving his doctor a very stern look with his eyes after he received the injection.

"The baby don't cry after injections. Look at his eyes", the caption on the video read.

Social media reactions

@kchrispeter said:

"The kid is like will come back for you when I grow up."

@rosemithalexin stated:

"I would remember this for the rest of my life if I were the nurse this look is not simple."

@user6384462120579 wrote:

"That’s classic he is looking at you to say your cards are marked."

@cliffteti stated:

"The coming security boss. so conscious ly return message to doctor. like" yeah! I get you."

@vik2564 reacted:

"The kid is saying in his mind like Liam Nesson,here goes, Hey I will find you and I will kill you and take you heart and I promise you I will."

@supersouljah2 added:

"Jesus bless lil homie, got that I know you trying to poison me back Jesus got my back."

Watch the video below:

