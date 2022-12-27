A short video of a baby whose skin colour changed years after he was born has got many people reacting online

At birth, the cute boy had a white-like complexion but his melanin started popping out as he grew older

Many TikTok users who reacted to the video shared their parenting experiences as they said that pigmentation changes in babies

A video shared by a mother, @theginger.j, has shown her kid and how he looks when he was just born.

At the start of the clip, the kid could be seen with a very fair complexion. The mother captioned the photo with "That's a white baby" to show what people were saying.

Many people said it is normal for baby's skin colour to change. Photo source: TikTok/@theginger.j

Source: UGC

Baby's melanin popped

Few years after, the boy could be seen with a black skin as the mother added that his melanin was only delayed.

Many social media users who saw the boy's video were wowed as they said that he really looks so cute.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TWIN said:

"He's so cute."

Victoria said:

"I think I got the recessive ginger gene cause my siblings and I got small patches of ginger hair in our heads."

Monique said:

"The red fade with the waves!!! He’s so cute!"

justyakarmalove said:

"It's normal we don't get our pigment for a while he is adorable."

Ms. Fia said:

"My son is bright and was born with blonde reddish hair which has darkened up."

Livicasarez said:

"He’s so cute! My baby has auburn hair now but it used to be this red."

Letitia White500 said:

"He's a cutie pie. We have this genetic thing in our family, where a ginger baby with light eyes and freckles is born, no matter how the parents look."

Family with rare birth marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, @j_whytejnr_, went online to share a video of what he is most proud of about his family.

In the clip, the man showed that his family members, including him, have white hair patches very close to their foreheads.

Below that white hair is also what he called a birthmark. Many people were amazed by how beautifully different they all looked.

Source: Legit.ng