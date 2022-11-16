A funny little boy has caused a frenzy on TikTok with his unfriendly attitude towards his mother

The little boy was having a splendid time with his father when his mother suddenly walked in and interrupted them

In the hilarious video, the funny boy frowned his face immediately and his reaction kept everyone in stitches

A video of a little boy giving his mother a stern look has stirred hilarious comments on TikTok.

The cute baby was having a fun time with his father in the bedroom when his mother interrupted them.

Mum interrupts baby's fun time with dad Photo Credit: @charity.chanel/TikTok

Source: UGC

The baby's reaction kept everyone in stitches as he quickly stopped smiling and gave his mother a stern look.

Netizens react as mum interrupts baby's fun time with dad

@dy2u1jr9y57r said:

"OMG those giggles and so cute, but that look says it all."

@juanitahope680 commented:

"He like Mommy don't you have something else to do other than intervene in what me and daddy have going on over here?"

@monicabrodie337 stated:

"Naw her look was “why you here? You had your time with him. That’s how I got here! Hum.”

@biga358 said:

"This is beautiful. he his having a great time with daddy. I missed those days with my boys. cherish every moment my brother. they grow fast."

@socialmediaoverload reacted:

"He looked like “Get back woman why you all up in our ish, we will call you when it’s milk time”

@tmfzombie added:

"When my baby is having daddy time, I don't enter the room at all cuz then they wanna be with me instead lol."

@feelnlikeaqueen said:

"Daddies really be the biggest blockers. We do all the work and they get all the love."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng