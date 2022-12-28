An energetic chap has been gifted the sum of N500 after he was able to perform a tedious push-up exercise within minutes

The boy was spotted in a video posted on TikTok by King Ben and he rushed the rigorous exercise like an adult

His performance in the clip has inspired some TikTokers as many said they cannot perform like the little boy

An energetic young boy has gone viral after performing 30 push-ups within a few seconds.

For his efforts, the young fellow was awarded the sum of N500 even though some say he is worth much more than that.

The boy was awarded N500 for his effort. Photo credit: TikTok/@kingben134.

Source: UGC

The interesting video of the boy's exercise regime was posted on TikTok by King Ben and it shows that he did not waste time in picking up the challenge.

Video of a boy performing push-ups

It all started when he was promised N500 for 30 push-ups and he said he could do it.

When he started, some people probably thought he won't be able to finish it but he did and he still appeared strong.

He won the N500, but also succeeded in putting pressure on some TikTokers who said they are ashamed that they cannot be as strong as the kid.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@brunodikissiz said:

"I am ashamed of reaching 20. I should never do push up again."

@user4988810529568 said:

"Omo see my life outside. I no fit do one."

@Jiggy said:

"Bravo. He should keep it up, the belle go disappear later."

@Ge_Ne_Ral_001 said:

"I swear before I reach 10 I don weak."

@user3170088473596 commented:

"The boy is very strong ooooooo. Others can't even try him."

@victor said:

"He should be recruited into the army, what he will eat... agbadooo, cassava."

@uniflora services said:

"Chei. I only do 10 push ups and feel like have done 100 push ups."

Source: Legit.ng