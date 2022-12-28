A beautiful Nigerian lady, Miss Lambo has gushed over the amazing relationship she shares with her father

The happy young lady made a perfect recreation of a throwback photo with her father and it came out so good

Reacting to the video, some netizens praised the duo while others remembered their fathers who passed away

A Nigerian lady recently recreated an old photo which she took with her father several years ago.

In the throwback photo, she rocked a white attire and sat in front of her father who wore a native outfit.

In the recreated photo, the father and daughter posed in the same pattern and rocked similar outfits.

While sharing the photos, the proud daughter gushed over the amazing relationship she shares with her father and thanked him for allowing her to recreate the old photo.

In her words:

"I’m so happy my dad indulged me when I asked to recreate this. I’m very grateful for how our relationship has progressed."

Social media reactions to lady's photo

Jo 123 said:

"This is wonderful. But I have a question, what is dad's secret because he hasn't aged?"

Olasquare leathers wrote:

"Your dad's face didn't change at all except his skin colour. I pray God continue to give him good health and wisdom and bless you to always put a smile on his face."

Kunle Osinuga added:

"Frame 1.His look: I’ve accepted my assignment, the future is uncertain, I have this lovely, but stubborn looking & energetic girl to groom.

"Frame 2. Wiser, calmer. Here’s my result. I suppose I didn’t do bad. She grown more confident & beautiful. Only serious men may approach."

See the post below:

Lady recreates throwback photo with dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as Nicky Schmadarer shared an adorable video of herself, her father and brother recreating an old photo.

While sharing the video via her Instagram account @nickyschmaderer_fit, she celebrated her father for his selfless service to his job and to his family. According to the proud daughter, her father has been serving the local county passionately for 24 years.

Source: Legit.ng