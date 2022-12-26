A soldier has gone online to narrate how her heart was broken just before she was deployed for a mission in the Middle East

Things started turning around for her when she began getting close to a colleague at work who soon became her boyfriend

Even though there was an eight-year gap between them, their relationship blossomed into marriage and they now have a kid

A beautiful female soldier, @allthingsgifty, has narrated how a man she was dating broke her heart. Shortly after then, she was deployed on a mission to the Middle East.

While nursing her emotional pain, she got close to her colleague and they both soon fell in love. She later realised that he was eight years younger than her.

Many people were happy she got rewarded with love after her heartbreak. Photo source: @allthingsgifty

Soldier found love at last

According to her, she had earlier promised herself to only date men older than her. Done on her mission, she came back home to America and they started missing each other. The man soon joined her in the US.

They both took their love life a step further, got married and started a family. Showing off her wedding, pregnancy and kid photos, people said that she really got her own kind of man after the heartbreak.

Watch her TikTok photo slide here.

As at the time of writing this report, her video has gathered over 40,000 likes with more than 1,500 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Pooh said:

"Sweet story! A man will go after what he really wants!!"

@Beky gal said:

"I will clapp for others until its my time."

@Mildred Ali-Umoru said:

"I wish you two the very best! I love love! Thanks for showing me it still exists."

@Super Tiny said:

"Dear God this is what I am praying for my 2023 to be like."

@OneHotMama said:

Omg!! This is a beautiful love story! The first guy wasn’t your happily ever after, but your husband now most definitely was."

@haedemmy said:

"Congratulations happy to see this early morning, I hope some day gonna be lucky as u."

