Beautiful lady, Nicky Schmadarer, has stirred reactions after recreating an old photo with her father and brother

Nicky and her brother recreated the photo in celebration of her father's 24 years of dedicated service to their local county

The excited daughter expressed her gladness over the fact that her father has finally retired and is now safe at home with them

A lady identified as Nicky Schmadarer has shared an adorable video of herself, her father and brother recreating an old photo.

While sharing the video via her Instagram account @nickyschmaderer_fit, she celebrated her father for his selfless service to his job and to his family.

According to the proud daughter, her father has been serving the local county passionately for 24 years.

"Our Hero. 24 years of dedicated service to our local county. I say with a grateful heart that we are so blessed he is on the other side of his job safe and home with my mom", she said.

Despite his busy and stressful schedules, Nicky's father never missed any opportunity to celebrate with her in school or on any important occasion in her life.

She applauded him for making out time to supporting his family while acting actively for the local county.

"A LEO family sees it all; the stress, the late nights, the burden, and often the grief. With everything my Dad saw and went through, he never once missed a dance performance or anything important in my life."

People react

Reacting to her post, Ajanu Smith wrote:

"Awww this is really beautiful. I would love to do more for my family although I do not have the chance to be with them always."

Karen Oma said:

"My love for men who go all out for their families. This is beautiful and I pray for God's infinite protection."

Smith Dave added:

"You're blessed Nicky. It's lucky to have a caring father."

