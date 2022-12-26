A lady whose pastor husband divorced her has gone online to say that she has been finding it hard getting another relationship

The lady who made a beautiful video on TikTok complained that guys who want to date her do not take serious

Many people who reacted to her video tired to show her support as some still blamed her for her crashed marriage

A beautiful Nigerian lady who earlier said that her ex husband who is a pastor divorced her because he heard God told him so has spoken in a latest video.

In the clip, the lady said that she has been going through a lot of things since the man divorced her.

Many people tried to know what happened before her and ex husband. Photo source: TikTok/@fockelly

Source: UGC

Lady's challenges after marriage crashed

One of the things she said she is facing is that no guy has been has been taking her serious since the marriage crashed

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Another challenge is that people call her all sorts of names because her ex is a pastor. The lady revealed that she is presently feeling insecure.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with close to 1,500 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stan said:

"It seems you divorced your husband just to live unholy life coz is already in your eyes."

saeed_hayatu_Chiroma said:

"Nothing in this life is permanent, keep praying. Everybody have his/her ups and down in life. It,s well my sister! May God guide you."

Ebuka said:

"The pastor might have been through a lot in your hands."

Aina Adeyemi P said:

"No one can combine pastor work with u I guess."

user3051926337225 said:

"Sis, I thought am alone in this trauma until I come across you post. It is tough sis. 5 years since, no serious relationship."

Husband washes clothes for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @geeneeposh, stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a short video showing her husband washing her clothes.

Filming against a background showing the man doing the laundry, the woman saluted her hubby, saying that the man is her real "Odogwu".

The woman also praised husbands who assist their wives with house chores. As the woman made the TikTok video, the man kept on washing.

Source: Legit.ng