A Nigerian lady who was happy that her husband always assists her with house work has shared his video online

The wife kept praising the man as the husband washed her clothes with rapt attention, picking them one by one

Women who thronged her comments section also spoke about how their partners are lovely at home

A Nigerian lady, @geeneeposh, has stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a short video showing her husband washing her clothes.

Filming against a background showing the man doing the laundry, the woman saluted her hubby, saying that the man is her real "Odogwu".

The woman praised the man for assisting her at home. Photo source: TikTok/@geeneeposh

Husband washed wife's dirty clothes

The woman also praised husbands who assist their wives with house chores. As the woman made the TikTok video, the man kept on washing.

Many married women who thronged her comment section spoke about how lucky she is as some shared their marital experiences.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with close to 2,000 likes.

princessigben said:

"God will bless your husband his type nor dey again pride has kill the rest."

Gifty said:

"My papa still dey wash my mama cloth till tomorrow, haven’t seen my mum wash her clothes, my papa hobby na washing."

Agumba Loveth said:

"Mine don't wash clothes but he made it easy for by buying washing machine."

user1336620711851 said:

"Yes oh,but make odogwu too dey try buy washing machine before he go break hin back untop washing cloth."

Naturallyziny said:

"My husband washes for me. Odogwu himself."

She replied:

"Yes oo! Them no plenty Na why e hard for most people to relate."

sandrafiona19 said:

"You’re very very lucky I’m a nursing mother I do everything in the house go to the market and all. It is well."

thatcrazygirl01 said:

"My dad washed my clothe till I entered university men thought it was normal until I started meeting men he’s a real odogwu. I love my dad."

Man showed wife cooking on firewood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young couple who makes videos on TikTok got massive reactions as the husband hyped his wife in the kitchen while she was cooking.

Sitting beside his lover who was preparing food with firewood, the man screamed, "my wife". After making that statement, he reiterated his earlier words and shouted harder.

As the man was hyping her, the lady looked surprised at the camera while eating from what she was cooking.

Source: Legit.ng