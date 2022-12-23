A lady has shared the story of how she met the man who has now proposed to her and who she is set to marry

A lady who has just been engaged has narrated how she met her man on social media.

Eniola Adeeko tweeted on Thursday, December 22 narrating how the man who is now her fiancee slid into her DM.

Eniola said yes to her man one year after the chatted online. Photo credit: Twitter/@eniola_adeeko.

Eniola said in the tweet that she did not know that they will come to the point where they would be getting married.

Man set to marry a lady he chatted up a year ago

Apart from photos from their romantic proposal, Eniola also posted a screenshot of their first chat online.

In the chat she posted, her man was telling her he thinks he recognised her face and also that her post caught his attention.

He also told her in the chat that he was seeking to meet new people in church and that was how their relationship kickstarted.

Eniola said in the tweet:

"Exactly a year ago, one fine man slid into my DM. I had no idea it would end here. But here we are. Getting ready to build a family with Christ and for Christ!"

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Ibi_MaxHarry said:

"Ayyyyyyyy!!!!! Congratulations Eniola!!!! A soon to be bride."

@julietike_ said:

"God when will someone's son also slide into my DM. Congratulations to your both. Your home is blessed."

@I_Am_Winter said:

"So now I have to look for people tweeting about church."

@bigmanotrouble said:

"All these lessons! Jotting things down. Enter her DM, make sure you see her physically. Congratulations. Happy for you guys!"

