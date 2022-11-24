A Nigerian lady, Adesina Mary Ayoola, with a very sonorous voice amazed many people few weeks ago when she sang a cover to Ore Mi Atata by Johnny Drille and Don Jazzy. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the lady spoke about her art and life.

Mary who revealed it has been long since she started singing pinned her formative years to her membership in the choir. She took it a step further, went ahead and became a live band member. In her words:

"I will say I grew up singing I mean from church choir, to school choir, to joining live bands to perform, but I started writing and recording in 2017."

The lady said that people who do not know she sings always say she looks like Simi. Photo source: @symplysimi,TikTok/@ayolavibe

On Mary's facial similarity to Simi

The lady revealed that people have often told her that she looks like the popular singer even when they do not know that she sings. On how she manages the comment, she said:

"I'm not actually bordered about it, I just have to do my best and be me in order to make my own brand."

Mary hopes for more recognition

Like other content creators, the creative lady revealed that she is leveraging all her social media pages to push herself out. She said:

"Currently working on my project an EP, but before that I will do my best to be consistent in keeping my page busy and engaging with good vibes."

Mary, however, said that even though she has been getting so many good comments from people, she hopes to get more.

"Though I get a lot of good comments, but I expect more and i know it's just a matter of time."

