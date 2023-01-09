Internationally famous Nigerian singer Davido is one of the biggest content providers amongst Nigerian entertainers, which has earned him the moniker 'King of trends'

Davido's influence locally and internationally can't be underestimated as he is one of the biggest exponents of the Afrobeat culture globally

No Nigerian has galvanised more viral trends than the OBO, from 'E Ma Dami Duro', 'See Gobe', to 'Fem' and 'Assurance' nobody does it better than the DMW boss

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted five of the biggest trends created and made popular by Davido

Photo credit: @davido

1. Fem:

This is arguably the biggest of the trends started by Davido. It was actually a track off one of his albums, however, it was laced with loads of messages directed at his critics.

Fem soon after the track went viral was being used by other celebrities to slam their haters and critics, telling them to keep shut.

2. Tule Jor:

Davido is also the originator of the slang/trend, Tule. He even once used it to send a message to DJ Cuppy to not take up a court case with his logistic manager, Isreal DMW.

Usually, it is used in a sentence as Tule, Tule Jor or Tule Jare. In street parlance, it is a message sent to someone that the person should let go or leave something.

3. E Choke, who dey breathe:

This is another very popular one and even probably the one mostly used by Nigerians, and celebrities both local and international.

E Choke, who dey breathe was set by Davido when he dropped a song and wanted to note that the track was a huge hit, that it had both his fans and haters in a chokehold.

4. Assurance:

Is it possible that Davido has popularized multiple slang and trends, and there isn't one for love? Well, look no further, because one of the biggest trends created by the OBO is the 'Assurance' thrill he promoted with his hit track done in 2019 for his fiancée Chioma Rowland.

Assurance is a statement of love declaration, be it through gifts, actions or words of affirmation.

5. See Gobe:

Many might no longer remember the Gobe trend, but it was a huge one from way back, during the OBO's early days in the music industry.

Gobe as a song, to date, is one of Davido's biggest tracks both in Nigeria and across Africa. The trend is meant to express when you're in trouble or something big and scandalous just happened.

