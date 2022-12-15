Global site navigation

People

After Making it, Lady Breaks Her Family's Poor House, Constructs a Big Fine One in its Place, Video Wows Many

by  Victor Duru
  • A young lady has excitedly taken to social media to show off the big house she constructed for her family
  • While celebrating the feat, the lady revealed that she comes from a humble background and knows what it feels like to have nothing
  • She shared a video showing how her family's old house was brought down and the new double-storey house built in its stead

A lady has celebrated building her family a double-storey house in place of their old dilapidated abode.

The lady identified as Nosiphiwo Mafilikana shared a video on TikTok showing the old pitiable place her family lived in.

Lady brekas family's house, constructs new house, Nosiphiwo Mafilikana
She built a new house for her family in place of the old one. Photo Credit: TikTok/@coach_pescar
Source: UGC

The clip was followed by scenes showing the new house and its state-of-the-art interior. The new house has a white theme exterior and interior with a touch of black.

She came from a humble background

The excited lady said building the house is her greatest achievement in life and appreciated God for it.

She said that she came from a humble background and knows what being penniless felt like. She went on to hail her business for giving her the financial wherewithal to execute the building project. In her words:

"I come from humble beginnings I know how it feels to have nothing that’s why I will forever grateful for everything in my life Being able to turn our DRP House into a Double Storey house has been far my greatest achievement in life Lord I’ll forever be greatful for the herbalife business opportunity."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Smaraz said:

"I cant stop watching this, this is the work of God and a hard working woman, I don't know you, but im proud of you ccmay your kids respect."

me said:

"Hi l don't know you but WOW thanks for encouraging some other people out there and congratulations l send happiness and blessings to you & son."

Makoti16 said:

"Congratulations beloved... You deserve everything coming your way.. Much love. I'm inspired."

user6543306692320 said:

"Please be safe, people don't want to see the poor succeed. Pray for yours and your family's safety. Witchcraft is real out there."

dineosefoka said:

"I'm inspired ❤ everytime I get to pass a nice double story I'm like one day is one day, I'll build this for my mother."

Couple uses their wedding money to buy a N243m rotten house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had used the money meant for their wedding to buy a N243 million rotten house.

After their planned big wedding was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura and Eddy decided to pour the money into buying a home.

When they bought the house, it was so old and rotten, but they embarked on a tedious renovation journey. Reacting, Laura said:

"We had a big wedding planned that we had saved for a long time, but because of the cancellation, we decided to invest in our future and put towards buying our forever home instead..."

Source: Legit.ng

