A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has been hailed on social media for proving a personal autistic center for her son

The woman was recently in the news after she publicly knocked her son's carer for neglecting her child

In a new video, she showcased the autistic center named after her child, saying it was built singlehandedly

As a way to help her son named Akintade, a Nigerian woman abroad built him a personal autistic center close to the house.

The thoughtful mum showed the interior of the place in a new TikTok video, explaining that no one helped her build it.

She singlehandedly built it. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mumandsonakintade

She said Tade Autism Center has everything in it to keep an autistic child engaged positively, including a flat-screen television.

Her new video is a follow-up to a previous one that had gone viral in which she knocked her son's carer after she found him out in the snow with no jacket.

According to the woman, her 26-year-old son should have been in his personal center and not out in the snow.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

nurseclaudettenke said:

"You don't owe anyone an explanation. I have a 28year old sibling, so I understand what you are going through. I pray for God's continuous @ strength."

pumparum said:

"You shouldn't have to justify yourself!! I hope it doesn't happen to him again. You're an amazing mother!!"

KoralRachel said:

"You're supporting him, advocating for him and his wellbeing. some people shouldn't be allowed to be carers! well done to you!"

Seikellasworld said:

"You did so well Ma in creating a centre for your son. You are phenomenal, may God continue to give you strength and grace."

chickpeamojo said:

"The carer has no excuse whatsoever . I would have lost it. I have an adult autistic son so I completely empathise with you."

margbee0 said:

"I’m thinking if you can it’s better to look after him by yourself and get paid rather than going out to do another job. You will be the best caregiver."

