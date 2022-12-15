A lady who sells fufu popularly known as loi loi has acquired a Point of Sale machine, POS for her business

The lady was seen celebrating the feat in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, December 14 by Gloria Ibuchim

She showed off the new machine to the public and a voice in the background asked for patronage from potential customers

The lady asked customers to patronise her loi loi business. Photo credit: TikTok/@gloriaibuchim.

Source: UGC

In the video lasting just 12 seconds, Gloria was surounded by buckets of fufu popularly called loi loi.

Video of a loi loi sellder showing her POS goes viral

Each lump of the fufu in Gloria's shop is wrapped in a white nylon and the were collected in white buckets and sampled for sell.

Gloria was seen sitting on a stool as she waved the new POS machine to the camera with a lot of smile in her face.

A background voice solicited for patronage from potential customers as Gloria proudly showcased her business.

Obviously from the video, it is clear that she wanted to announced that she accepts card transactions.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng