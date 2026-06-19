A man has shared a video from Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep, showing how a fight broke out after his body landed in hometown

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the video, the man gave a report of what allegedly caused the fight after the body’s arrival

A Nigerian man shared a rare video that captured the fight that occurred actor Alexx Ekubo’s body arrived in his hometown

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Photographer Shares Rare Clip of Fight That Happened After Actor’s Body Arrived Village

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and the actor was buried on the 18th of June in his hometown.

Man shares video of fight at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep

On his Facebook page, Ammishaddai Okoli shared a video of the fight that broke out after Alexx Ekubo’s body arrived in his hometown.

He captioned the video:

"What really happened here at Alexx Ekubo's arrival? Rest in peace, Alexx Ekubo."

Explaining what allegedly caused the fight, the man added in the comments:

"I asked some questions, so I was told that the guy on black top is Alexx's cousin and he was fighting to make sure that they carry the body into the family house for the last time, which is part of tradition.

"He was not the one that started the whole fighting thing; it was the other man on singlet that pushed him(the young man on black) first, which led to the fight."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail fight at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep

Constance Onwuzurike

I think this is about that man on black suit. They demanded he goes away from their brother's casket. I suppose his earlier suspicious act the online notified. If you noticed here, it is darker so this was after his initial suspicious act.

Nene Inyamah

Please there is disclaimer about the man in black,He is a worker with ebony,He is an undertaker,He was in charge all through the burial both wearing black and white, nothing evil about touching coffin,that body was flown from Lagos,He had to be alert on freshness cos of delays,and carry out his dues as an attendant there is nothing diabolical about the him,Alex lived well and died as a child of God, please let's be careful how we paddle bad news .Thank you!

Ikhimhin Vivian

There must be conflict in every gathering.....

Alexx Ekubo: Photographer Shares Rare Clip of Fight That Happened After Actor’s Body Arrived Village

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng