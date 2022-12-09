A pregnant lady who got a brand new jeep as a push gift from her husband has shared her joy online

Posting the video on TikTok, the lady said the gift came early and it was a total surprise to her when she was taken to the car shop

The video which has gone viral shows how she danced and celebrated the moment, hugging and kissing her husband

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a pregnant lady who got a gift of a car from her husband.

The video was posted on TikTok by Tanaka Anne Chitambo who said the new jeep is a push gift from hubby.

The lady got overjoyed when she got the car as a push gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@tanakannie_.

In the 45 seconds video, Tanaka was surprised and showed her shock when she was taken to the car shop for the huge present.

Video of a man gifting his woman new car trends on TikTok

When the car was presented to her, she jumped in total joy and uncontrollable excitement in celebration of the jeep parked before her.

Tanaka went on to kiss her husband in joy and in appreciation of the romantic care.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, the video has sparked reactions from other wives who said they have never got any push gifts despite giving birth to multiple children.

@leilalizy said:

"Congratulations. I'm convinced I've been dating warthog's."

@user744300287237 commented:

"Am I the only one who noticed that there's no comment from men?"

@Tracy Tiffa Poshie said:

"Where do you people get these men?"

@Nyanamler said:

"I gave birth to three babies through cs and all of them almost cost me my life and not even a dollar."

@Kiiara M said:

"Congratulations this proves that some of us are dating gargoyle."

@BeKind said:

"I will not cook for this man today."

@Ntembe Mumba reacted:

"God from my heart to your ears."

@LabellaChic21 commented:

"Honestly as I get older I truly believe no man is stingy. A man will always spend on a woman he loves."

Mum buys a car for her daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mum bought a new car for her daughter.

The woman who is a food vendor led her daughter to the car shop and unveiled the beautiful jeep.

When the car key was handed to the lady, she instantly broke down in tears of joy. The young lady was surprised as she showed her joy.

