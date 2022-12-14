A Nigerian man working as Santa Claus has sent greetings home to fellow nationals as he spoke in Pidgin English

In a Twitter video posted on Tuesday, December 13, the man was seen fully dressed as Santa when he switched to Pidgin

After the video was posted, Nigerians took to the comment section to have a good laugh as the video now has over 2.7k likes

A video posted on Twitter has shown a Nigerian man who is working as Santa Claus blasting Pidgin English.

In the video which was posted on Tuesday, December 13, by Elkrosmediahub, the man received children and adults who came to see Santa.

The Nigerian man dressed as Santa spoke Pidgin English. Photo credit: Twitter/@Elkrosmediahub.

Suddenly in the video, the man was heard speaking Pidgin English in a very funny way.

Video of Nigerian Santa Claus goes viral on Twitter

He seemed to be talking to another Nigerian who was standing with the camera to capture his work.

From the way he spoke, it was clear that he liked the job he was doing and wanted to send shoutouts to friends.

Santa said:

"Area, how far?"

The video has left many people in stitches as it currently has over 2.7k likes on Twitter less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users to video of Nigerian Santa

A lot of reactions have trailed the video even as some tried to disclose who the man is. See some of the reactions below:

@ill_nojie said:

"Na former bank manager be that o."

@precinoti said:

"He never worked in any bank and been in Scotland since 2008. He is.Civil engineer graduate of UI and still works in Engineering in Scotland. I don’t have his permission to disclose his identity and surprised how this video got to this space."

@ValentineKelec9 said:

"This same thing happened when I went it write IETLS exams in Bremen. The black guy was just shouting and shouting, came to my table and said “Oboy, how you dey now” I burst laugh."

@Dboss_Neche commented:

"Nigerians and hustling."

