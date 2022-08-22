A short video clip seen on TikTok has shown a young man believed to be from Nigeria hawking tubers of yam in the UK

According the man, he is trying to make extra cash to pay taxes which is why he took to the streets to sell yams

He said he was able to make the sum of N116k for the four hours he spend hawking the tubers in a carton

In other to augment his income, a hardworking Nigerian man has started hawking yams in the streets of London.

An interesting clip shows him standing on the road to sell his yams proudly in the streets.

The man passionately sold his yams without shame. Photo credit: TikTok/@musty706.

He makes plenty money in 4 hours

According to the clip, the extra money could help pay taxes in the UK where he resides.

He said after spending 4 hours on the road, he was able to realise the sum of N116k from his sales.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Adeola Prosper aka masere said:

"I beg give me venue make I carry gala come join the hustle."

@Rita4delta said:

"If Council catch eee...I can assure you that you will pay estimated tax. Take this advice from a Council Staff. I believe this is cruise."

@Marcus Oshiobughie O reacted:

"This is not allowed on the street of UK."

@Ọlọrunfẹmi “BBF” Talabi said:

"Abeg you go need distributor for East London?"

@Glory Jimmy said:

"Seriously I need to start like this ooo because this country want to use tax and kill us here ooo."

@cyril-89 said:

"I'm happy for you people that have made it to be there. Pls always pray for us back home trying to come over."

@Doris Day commented:

"Me na pure water I wan go sell ooo."

@Gretchen Maame Abena reacted:

"Thinking about selling ice water this summer."

