A video of a roadside fufu restaurant where even big men with expensive cars patronise has gone viral online

People who called at the restaurant patiently awaited their turns to be served as other settled down with their fufu

Many people who saw the viral clip on social media wanted to know how they could also locate the place

A man, @mr.korkorte, has shared a video of a fufu joint that has customers from far and wide. Many said that the food must be tasty.

In a clip he shared on TikTok, he filmed expensive cars like Bentley parked by people wanting to buy their portions of the meal.

Many people who saw the video of the restaurant wanted to know its location. Photo source: TIkTok/@mr.korkorte

Fufu restaurant with many customers

The restaurant is built like the popular wooden structure by the road side. The seats in the joint are also beautifully made with wood.

Tens of people were on queue to buy fufu as some were busy devouring their meals in the restaurant. Many wanted to know how they could locate the place. The man said it is in Accra, Ghana.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Nobody said:

"4th fufu video I’m seeing today, is today world fufu day?"

prettypearl1251 said:

"You people should add location errhhh."

Ola Godson231 said:

"If hear say this food hungry me wetting be this omg."

Igbo Royalties said:

"Continue the hard work! You are doing great."

mzz_boss_ said:

"The most affordable fufu joint so far."

Adina From Textured said:

"I would try. The base looks good."

Dudumayana wondered:

"Fufu base abi Ritualist base."

Hairby_matib said:

"Ghana food..it looks like it's uncooked, but sure tastes good."

motunrayo1824 asked:

"Is it in Lagos please?"

Source: Legit.ng