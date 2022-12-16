A young Nigerian who had the opportunity to study for his master's at the University of Toronto on scholarship said he loves civil engineering

Stating that he earns just below $100,000 (N44,546,000) as an analyst, the man added that he is fortunate not to have student debts

Many Nigerian ladies who thronged his comment section wanted to know if he already has a wife

A Nigerian man, Bolaji, who travelled abroad for his masters has in a video interview spoken about his achievement going to the University of Toronto.

Speaking in a short TikTok video shared by @canadianincome, he revealed that he studied civil engineering at the master's level with a focus on the environment.

The man revealed that he does not have student debt to settle. Photo source: TikTok/@canadianincome

Source: UGC

Nigerian man succeeds in Canada

When asked if going to school abroad was worth it, the man said "absolutely" as he got in through a scholarship and does not have to pay off any student debt.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bolaji added that he makes just a bit below $100,000 (N44,546,000) working as an analyst in the foreign country.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayanfe Ayeni said:

"What’s Bolaji’s handle? Asking for a friend."

Gozie Declan said:

"So proud of him even though I don't know him."

yaasays said:

"Does Bolaji know that he is fine? I too love the environment."

kezzy said:

"I would get a full scholarship to university of Manitoba by September 2023 and my story will go in this manner…so help me God."

SALAWU IBRAHIM ABIODUN said:

"No student loan because of fed scholarship, i hope he values the country for that."

Hafeez Dosunmu said:

"Bolaji Olanrewaju we’re proud of you."

karma__B said:

"Bolaji don go Canada e don turn Balaji Haba!"

cbsluxuryhair2 said:

"Is he looking for a wife."

Lady gives family surprise visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @oluchi.assumani, gave her family in Nigeria a surprise visit after spending 11 years abroad.

The daughter revealed that though she always talked with her mother on the phone, she never told her she would be visiting Nigeria.

Bringing her husband and kids home for the visit, she walked into her family house, surprising everyone. When her mother saw her, she could not stop screaming in joy.

Source: Legit.ng