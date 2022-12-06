A married man could not believe his eyes after seeing his beautiful wife rocking a blue wig for the first time

The couple was getting ready for a date night when the funny wife decided to wear something different

In a hilarious video, the surprised husband stared at his wife in shock before bursting into serious laughter

A young married man got the shock of his life after asking his wife to prepare for a date night with him.

The excited wife decided to look different and stun her husband with a new blue wig.

In a trending video, she rocked the wig and stood in her husband's presence. The young man stared at her in shock.

After staring for a while, he burst into laughter and rolled on the couch while taunting his wife with funny remarks about her looks. His wife watched him in awe.

Social media reactions

@theinspiredone2b said:

"He wanted to be so supportive! But not cotton candy."

@dakotachase38 commented:

"Okay but the way he responds “yes ma’am” when she asked if he was ready is perfect and adorable."

@jtnerdnetwork said:

"It’s actually really cute and whimsical with a slight sprinkle of danger."

@user3635972828573 wrote:

"Yooh the expression on the husband's face at first glance is priceless."

@ogwucheagatha17gmail.com said:

"This is the kind of man i want, laugh over what is funny."

@abbliss00 noted:

"The wig is wigging actually but d man's laugh is making me laugh too."

@robina_dos_bosques said:

"What a nice and humourful reaction. Loved it. Laughing is such a good vibe."

@emeraldgold4 asked:

"Wetin be this?

@truerealheartofgold added:

"It's cause he like your natural beauty already. xx but it was funny to see his face made me laugh xx."

@14vi3 added:

"Love ur humour guys they way u gel together with laughter especially when hubby giggles with his shoulder slogan."

Watch the video below:

Husband flares up as wife wears his clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wife has stirred social media reactions after she was seen putting on her husband's red suit. Not only that, but she also wore his Italian shoe and said she wanted to step out with the dressing.

She purposely let her husband see her dressing only for him to react in a very funny way. He was particularly unhappy that his wife was wearing his favourite Italian shoe. The man told his wife that she looked like a security guard in the dress.

The exchange between the couple has caused a lot of laughter among Instagram users. Many people however admired the bond between the couple which was noticeable in the viral video shared by @brentandmir.

