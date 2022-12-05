A leaked Whatsapp conversation involving a lady and her boyfriend has sparked mixed reactions online

In the chat, the unsuspecting boyfriend was informed by his girl that she was pregnant, and he received it with joy

Sadly and unfortunately for him, it turned out that the pregnancy wasn't his as the lady appeared to have cheated on him

A lady's cold pregnancy reveal message to her unsuspecting boyfriend has sent social media into a frenzy.

A screenshot of the message was shared on the social media platform Twitter by @ManMilk2, who expressed shock like many netizens.

He took responsibility for her pregnancy. Photo Credit: Westend61, Maskot, Twitter/@ManMilk2

Source: Getty Images

The chat started with the lady telling her man that she missed her period and was pregnant.

Her boyfriend had thought it was a joke but then accepted to take responsibility upon confirming that she wasn't joking.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Let me correct you... You're not pregnant, WE are pregnant...We're both responsible for the baby. I will support you and our baby,'' his reply to her reads.

To people's shock, the lady countered his kind words by revealing that he is not the father of the unborn kid.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@TaintToucher21 said:

"Dam*n like that guy was going to achieve greatness but got struck down hard."

@EON73 said:

"If not mine, WHY telling me instead of the owner who has exposed your hidden agenda? TRUST NOT MOST WOMEN!"

@yehhmisi said:

"The good men always meet women that don’t deserve them."

@JosueMontilla10 said:

"Hey at least she didn't tried to make him responsible."

@prattweets10 said:

"This hurt on multiple levels."

@D3cimus said:

"Been there. But told her there's still a 1% it is mine, just keep it in mind...sure enough, 2 DNA tests by the other dude fail, and I'm a dad!! Lol great stuff!"

@mike27356894 said:

"I get the guys intentions, but that was a bit out of line for him to say. The guy doesn’t have to sit through 9 grueling months of bloat, unstable emotions, cramping, constipation, and the pain of giving birth.

"He’s not pregnant. She is. Sorry for his loss tho."

Man finds out his best friend married his girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had discovered his best friend married his girlfriend.

Sambo Mai Hula, via his Twitter handle @Abdullahiabba_, said that his friend had graced the wedding occasion of a close pal on Sunday, October 16.

To Sambo's friend's shock, the bride turned out to be a lady named Fatima he has been dating for three years. Sambo's friend had actually wanted to settle down with the lady, but that dream crashed with his bitter discovery.

Source: Legit.ng