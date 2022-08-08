A video trending on social media has shown the moment a woman wore her husband's suit and said she want to step out with it

In the funny video, the wife was also putting on the man's favourite shoes, but the husband found it funny as he compared her to a security guard

The hilarious video has caused a lot of laughter on Instagram and has equally attracted so many comments from users on the platform

A wife has stirred social media reactions after she was seen putting on her husband's red suit.

Not only that, she also wore his Italian shoe and said she wanted to step out with the dressing.

The husband was left speechless after seeing his wife in his clothes. Photo credit: @brentandmir.

Source: Instagram

The man was stunned the moment he saw his wife in the dress

She purposely let her husband see her dressing only for him to react in a very funny way. He was particularly unhappy that his wife was wearing his favourite Italian shoe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man told his wife that she looked like a security guard in the dress. The exchange between the couple has caused a lot of laughter among Instagram users.

Many people however admired the bond between the couple which was noticeable in the viral video shared by @brentandmir.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@queenanita_u said:

"She’s looks like a what."

@prettiella007 commented:

"She look good though even as a security guard."

@iammesiella said:

"My favorite Italian shoes indeed, just go use her skin care and hair products."

@russian.african.girl commented:

"Noooo! This guy loves clothes more than his woman in these clothes."

@oli_licioustola said:

"Next time, you marry person nor marry who your things fit size."

@lim_posh commented:

"Even though even though, she’s still fine in ur outfit man."

@officialstanleychukwu said:

"We don't joke with our Italian shoes."

@biswealth1 said:

"This can be me and the guy is so my baby boo."

@lebechionua reacted:

"The guy wan vex."

Lady calls out her husband

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a wife called out her husband some weeks after they got married.

According to the lady, her husband was unable to take good care of her after they got married.

She also said her husband borrowed money to show off during their wedding.

Source: Legit.ng