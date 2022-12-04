Talented Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has shared her reason for withdrawing from the public eye

According to the music star, she has the gift of prophecy and she tried to suppress it for music

This is coming a few weeks after Morgan shared prophecies on Wizkid and Funke Akindele and fans have reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, is in the news after she claimed to be a prophet as she explained her break from the public eye.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star opened up to fans that she was born with the gift of prophecy but only her close family members knew of it.

According to Morgan, she was born into a Jehovah witness family and it was believed that Jesus is the last prophet so she kept her gifts to herself save for a few members of her family.

Singer Cynthia Morgan says she was born with the gift of prophecy. Photos: Cynthia Morgan

Source: Instagram

Morgan revealed that she got into music at the age of 16 thinking her gift of prophecy was a fluke but at the age of 25, she realized it was going nowhere.

The music star noted that she had begged God because she wanted to win a Grammy first but realized she was wasting her time and that it is one of the major reasons she withdrew from the public eye.

See her posts below:

Nigerians react as Cynthia Morgan says her gift of prophecy made her withdraw from public eye

The music star’s post raised a series of mixed reactions. Read some of them below:

obilewon:

"See as religion finish you."

_deagram:

"It’s really good reading her response tho. God has blessed each and everyone of us with gift."

fati_alkali:

"For someone under the radar, her name comes up every 3-5 business days."

joelilyofficial:

"Who God calls, just answer it "

esbeethesongwriter:

"May God almighty guide your path Madrina. "

tcm_cholo:

"Omo it’s the Grammy for me "

billioniare_manager:

"I understand this feelings, you can't escape from GOD calling no matter what."

Cynthia Morgan releases prophecies on Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Cynthia Morgan trended on social media after she shared prophecies about prominent figures, including Wizkid and Funke Akindele.

In the post, which she tagged “November Prophecies”, Cynthia Morgan revealed she had been holding the information back since November 1, adding that she doesn’t know many of them personally.

In her prophesy about Funke Akindele, Cynthia Morgan called on fans to pray against bankruptcy on behalf of the Nollywood actress.

