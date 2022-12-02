In a bid to cater for her kids, a single mother of two took to picking trash cans and leftover food from dustbins

The woman said she was into selling yams and garri but that the business folded up following the birth of her second child

While one of her children is schooling, the other is learning a skill, probably to also support the family in future

A single mother of two identified as Isioma has melted hearts after she was spotted picking trash cans and leftover food for her kids.

Funny Cluster, a humanitarian and comedian, spotted the woman himself and shared her sad story on TikTok.

Isioma who resides in Delta with her kids aged eight and five years said she actually sells the waste products and then makes ends meet with money realised from the sale.

The birth of Isioma's second child crumbled her previous business

She told Funny Cluster that she was into yam and garri but the business crumbled after the birth of her second child.

This is because the child was born prematurely and had to be in an incubator for four months. Isioma used up her business money to foot the hospital bills.

She revealed that one of her children schools, while the other is learning a skill. Isioma didn't however speak on her baby daddy. The kindhearted man gave her N5k with promise to return with money help.

Watch the touching video below:

Social media reactions

itz_christabel0 said:

"God will blessing you my brother."

Phénix Christ-vie Ns said:

"God bless you my friend."

bel_diiin2 said:

"I'm crying. God pls forgive my complacency. God bless you sir."

Sadiddy Hiri said:

"May God bless you abundantly My brother."

nimiabusi said:

"Tears in my eyes, wow, people are going through alot, God bless you. let's vote wisely."

suzan said:

"So wicked le me say this the pain of a single mother is only a single mother who can understand it's not easy rspct to all sngl mother's."

