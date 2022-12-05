A Nigerian lady was so full of joy after her boyfriend surprised her with cash and some other gifts

The unsuspecting girlfriend got excited after she was led to a beautifully decorated room with loads of gift items

In a sweet video shared via TikTok, she jumped on her boyfriend and expressed her gratitude to him for making her smile

A Nigerian man thought it wise to surprise his beautiful girlfriend who has been there for him since they started dating.

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok by @preciousgold080 showed the beautiful moment he led her to a room filled with loads of goodies.

The excited girlfriend screamed and jumped on him as he went ahead to spray wads of naira notes on her.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the happy lady said she never expected it to happen.

"I was not expecting it. The surprise was too much. Thanks so much my zaddy", she said.

Social media reactions

@arhmahh1 said:

"On the behalf of the awwwnnn association, we all say a big awwwwnnnn."

@queenfaith402 commented:

"This one don crase before o. Surprise wey we de manage e reach her turn she change am to taekwondo."

@kim_imade0 stated:

"You wan run dem hold you come inside you wan con scatter ur cake. Which kind wahala be this."

@teddyboh said:

"Awwwnn. I thought had seen it all not untill Dey turn the camera around the bed."

@presh_lilmama01 stated:

"Neva understand Watin dea happen here, nor be my fault sha single life don too affect my brain so buh dis ting na surprise package dem dea call am?"

@bernie_fresh added:

"At first she think say na ritual room them carry enter , until she see cake and trumpet before she enter."

