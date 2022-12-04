A prank video which has gone viral online shows the hilarious moment a lady approached a man in the presence of his wife

While at a fast food joint, the funny lady sighted the couple and decided to play an unexpected prank on them

The funny video showed the bold lady requesting the man's number as his wife and other people stared in shock

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A content creator identified as King_Mitchy recently played a funny prank on a couple at a fast food joint.

In the hilarious video, the lady walked up to the couple and revealed how she admired the man from afar.

Lady requests married man's number Photo Credit: king_mitchy

Source: UGC

She requested for his number in the presence of his wife, and the lady looked at her in shock.

"You're cute, can I get your number?", the lady asked the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reacting to this, the man turned to his wife and asked her to release the number, but she vehemently refused. She said she didn't feel comfortable about it.

However, at the end of the video, King_mitchy revealed that it was just a prank.

Social media reactions

@abu_haffs123 said:

"The ending was L sha you were already typing the number before you said where can I get cucumbers."

@olayinkaika wrote:

"Sha don't try this prank with someone going through alot or just coming back from alot because there's possibility you'll see alot."

@microphonenews.com stated:

"What are dey doing dey we say hmmmm see camera see camera."

@persleyjkofficial said:

“My steps and all that,you see it,as you can see” Ashewo daddy figure."

@mhizp80 reacted:

"Oh my God if nah me be that woman, your name is sorry. She's even doing like village woman sef hmmmm."

@erimoje_tiger said:

"They we say na see camera see camera if this man na woman na hokup he go dey do."

@timxtimgh added:

"Now wifee is at home watching her hubby cheating on her with that office secretary n a stranger on top of them all..Eeei! Baba u be legend!"

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady asks man out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady has caused a huge stir on social media after she shared her wedding photo with her new husband, a man she had asked out months ago.

Over time, love has proven to make people taken unusual actions and moves with outcomes that are usually not favourable, but a pretty lady's 'bullet has hit a sharp target.' The young lady @MrsKaranu took to Twitter in a celebration mood to announce that a man she had approached months ago has ended up becoming her husband.

In a tweet that has now gone viral with over 17k reactions, the lady tagged her previous tweet dated June 2020 where she had disclosed that she just asked a man out.

Source: Legit.ng