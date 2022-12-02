A Nigerian performer got a lady "pumped" up at an event as he hyped her to high heavens in the presence of people

The lady named Feyi enjoyed the moment and danced well, making sure the memory was captured on her iPhone

People who watched the video said they could not wait to have the musician perform at their birthdays and weddings

A Nigerian band singer, @isegunjohnson, has shared a video where a lady in agbada danced hard as she was hyped at an event.

Called Feyi, the man focused on her and started singing about how beautiful she was. The lady basked in the praise.

The band leader hyped the lady and made her head swell. Photo source: TikTok/@isegunjohnson

Beautiful lady in agbada

As she danced, she made sure to capture the moment on her iPhone. At a point in the video, the man turned her name into an outstretched rhythm. Many people were wowed.

Some members of the man's band could not help but admire the connection between the musician and the dancer.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Priscilla James41 said:

"Feyi is firereeeeeeeee..."

mareahkathy said:

"Feyi the energy mama."

Khaleesi-Niya said:

"I need this guy for my Graduation party idc waiting for my wedding is too long."

aliceplamedie said:

"Please uncle segun I need you for my wedding in 2030."

Deborah said:

"I'm Feyisara. This is the best hyping I've seen ever. I love youuuuuuuu."

user6519859720672 said:

"Heeee, I am sure vibing to this, cos my name is Feyisetan."

Folake said:

"If I see this man for party I go just go house, cos na all my money go finish for his head with this kind hype."

