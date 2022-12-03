A video has captured the moment a jealous little girl stopped her parents from displaying their love in her presence

The girl's parents laid on the couch and exchanged kisses with each other as their daughter stared in anger

After a while of watching them, the funny girl stood up to stop them and even went to the extent of biting her dad

A hilarious video shows the extent a little girl went in a bid to stop her parents from showcasing their love.

The clip first showed the love birds making out and exchanging kisses as their daughter watched.

At one point, she got overwhelmed with jealousy and decided to act fast. She jumped on her parents and bit her father in his hand as he screamed in shock and pain.

Social media reactions

Netizens laughed over the clip as some noted that their daughters also exhibit the same attitude.

@thecutestella07 said:

"Abeg before I comot for dis comment section I say make I ask for the other leg of the stockings wey mercy wear."

@chinonso06123 stated:

"The way she was steering at you."

@itzprettyfavour5 wrote:

"Yes na because na her turn but you no let her enjoy am."

@sarahidowu7 reacted:

"Side chick is jealous. What of the other leg of your stockings.

@pilotpatrick53 stated:

"The looking is it for me. Side chick why did you bite your dad na."

@heart2797 reacted:

"ls as she is growing up, mind the way you relate with ur husband in her presence. very sorry if I offend you."

@wura529 said:

"Leave her make she bite u very well oo cause u people are cheating my celebrity."

@beevee138 added:

"I live with his 2 side chicks, I don't have peace at all."

Watch the video below:

