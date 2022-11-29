An older Nigerian woman made people stop to stare as she flaunted her dancing skills to the delight of everyone

A heartwarming video on TikTok showed the woman carrying bunches of plantains on her head to dance

Nigerians gathered at the scene to watch her perform and a look at their faces revealed satisfaction and excitement

A Nigerian woman has become an internet sensation after showing off her dance moves on the road.

A young man identified as @charlesginus on TikTok had approached her with a loud music player to dance.

The bold woman without hesitation began to dance happily as she walked along the road with a host of Nigerians watching her.

Social media reactions

Netizens have gushed over the video with some expressing their willingness to contribute something for the happy woman.

@jenniferfolaidowu said:

"Pls give mummsy money for appreciating u ooo."

@morenikeloveth5 reacted:

"She Dey sing mowo wa( bring money) if u want to hear it well use ur EarPod."

@danythunda_2005 stated:

"Please give mama any amount u can give her for appreciating you."

@brianmhamlin__: reacted:

"Come to holy saviour compound boss I will even give you some vibes sef."

@5star2485 said:

"Nigeria people are bless. No matter what we are facing we will still feel joy."

@pomzystitches reacted:

"E b like say I hear gbo gbo ponmo. Abi nah her make the want barn ponmo. Oh poor cow skin."

@deprincealibaba added:

"Make sure you run that mama some funds make she use am see front ooh."

@bhad_boi__jay added:

"Hope say u give her money her statement throughout was money."

Watch the video below:

