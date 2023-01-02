A beautiful lady has gone viral on social media after creating a scene at a beach with her unplanned actions

In the trending video, the lady was helped by beachgoers after she suddenly collapsed and lost control

According to the man who made the video and shared it online, the lady started acting strangely after making contact with water

There was pandemonium at a beach after a lady reportedly made physical contact with water.

The young woman was spotted in the video being carried out of the water by some kindhearted citizens to a dry place.

Lady collapses at beach Photo Credit: @ayinde.chase247/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to the man who filmed the scene, the lady began to act strange after arriving at the beach and making contact with water.

The caption on the video read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Immediately water touch her, she freeze. Mermaid wahala."

Social media reactions

@temitopeoluwadamilola said:

"I saw her that very day, no be small thing oooo."

@cray_zee4kt commented:

"Una no get Kodack cord with that black thing for the ending?"

@mamiyo2 commented:

"Beach is not for everyone, most people don’t know they are from the marine world (omo omi)."

@aloy_arik said:

"Is very important you discover yourself and when you do. You will be glad is not ur fault that you are born powerful as a mariner."

@olluwadhammylorlah stated:

"Una no get bathroom slippers around? keh fi fun werey ni ifoti oloyii. Omo omi koo omo Odo nii."

@thomasesther3 added:

"You guys should take her back to the water n hold her in for like 3 - 5 minutes she will calm down but don’t leave her alone in it."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman swims in water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Nigerians continue to suffer the consequences of flooding that has besieged some states in the country, a lady has shared a video of their flooded house.

In the clip, the lady, tinagold337, stayed in front of her camera to show how waterlogged their family's parlour has become, funnily describing the situation as "bunch of water."

In the clip, while she was talking, her mother was behind her, swimming in the puddle. Beside her was her brother contributing to the video. The lady's mother played as the lady's backup performer as she emphasised words like "Jesus" when her child said the same thing.

Source: Legit.ng