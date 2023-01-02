A smart little girl who is able to do her own make-up has gone viral and stirred reactions on TikTok

The girl got people talking after a video of her was posted by Renenshimba who found her make-up routine hilarious

The little girl said in the video posted on Januray 1 that she wants to look as beautiful as a princess

TikTok users have fallen in love with a smart little child who knows how to apply her own make-up.

The kid cracked everyone's ribs with her funny make-up routine which was captured in a video posted by Renenshimba.

The baby's confident and girlish attitude has stunned many people. Photo credit: TikTok/@renenshimba.

In the 51 seconds video posted on January 1, the child was seen clutching a mirror with a lip-stick.

She said in the clip that she wants to take care of her face so that she will look beautiful in church.

According to her, she also want to look as stunning and beautiful as a princess, hence the make up.

The little girl's confidence and her girlish attittude has stirred reactions on TikTok after the video went viral and gained over 6.7k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Simmi_mnguni said:

"Mihlali if I catch you."

@lindafruitfulballah reacted:

"Is this girl a child or adult. I love her so much."

@itsonly_jessicah said:

"I love how she said I’m doing it for me."

@tyumre_zoe1 reacted:

"When she says "wena".

@Queenofshoreditch commendted:

"She was someone's cherished wife in her past life."

@lucy said:

"More prettier than everyone in church."

@Maisaka_Sarah reacted:

"I am learning everyday "scary cat."

@Moyahabo said

"I love that she said she’s putting on makeup for herself. We love a confident girl."

@Munyanza said:

"When she said she is doing the make up for ME sana."

@Nasunakelly said:

"Very smart. Her head wawuuu like it."

