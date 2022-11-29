Muhammed Lawal, the Nigerian student who wrote a letter to Elon Musk, has written another letter to Femi Otedola

Lawal is seriously sick with sickle cell, and he is seeking help to travel to Germany, where he has been charged about N12.8 million for treatment

In the latest letter, Lawal made an appeal to Femi Otedola, asking for help to treat the disease that has made him immobile

Muhammed Lawal, a young Nigerian student, who is seriously sick, has written an open letter to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, seeking his help.

This is coming some days after Lawal wrote a similar letter to the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Lawal is seeking help from Femi Otedola to travel to Germany for his treatment. Photo credit: Lawal Mumhammed.

Having not heard from Musk, Lawal, who is from Niger state, told Legit.ng that he decided to seek similar help from Otedola.

Help save me so I can continue my studies, Lawal pleads

In the letter which he posted on Twitter, Lawal lamented that the sickness that has rendered him immobile has made it impossible for him to continue his education.

In a previous interview, Lawal, a 300-level student of IBB University, Lapai, said he was diagnosed with sickle cell disease and that he had undergone surgeries which didn't solve the problem.

He said he has been referred to a hospital in Germany for further treatment and it would cost an initial sum of N12.8 million.

His words:

"Germany was finally suggested to me. I have been in contact with my medical experts in Germany and they have assured me of my health. They have set up a medical programme for me to get better."

"I have been in the struggle to raise funds for myself. I have sent thousands of emails regarding sponsorship to hospitals, governmental organisations, private individuals, NGOs, private organisations but the responses come with a little bit of trauma."

See his letter below:

