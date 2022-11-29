An Imo state couple has been hailed on social media for coming to the aid of a man who fainted by the roadside

The couple were taking their kid to school and returned to where they found the man to learn he had not eaten in two days

Their kindness saw the man not only get a good meal from a woman who lived close by and cash but other personal necessaries

A Nigerian woman, Anoda Mirakle, has said that one doesn't need the whole world to lend a helping hand and that people are going through nonsense in the country.

The Imo comedienne stated this as she shared on Facebook how she and her hubby came to the rescue of a man who fainted on the road after going two days without food.

They offered him help. Photo Credit: Anoda Mirakle

Source: Facebook

The couple was taking their kid to school when they spotted the man laying on the dusty road. After dropping their kid at school, Mirakle narrated that they returned to take a closer look at the man and found out he wasn't dead.

Akachukwu gets unexpected help

Upon enquiry, they learnt his name is Akachukwu. Akachukwu told them that he wasn't getting himself due to his hungry state and that he has an ulcer. Akachukwu told them more.

"He narrated that his Oga had brought him and few other guys from Enugu on a contract to tile a hotel at ph road and he (the Oga) left them there since two days without pocket money to feed. No one had seen him and they’ve been working.

"He had ulcer and couldn’t bare the pain so he started walking around to look for day job to get small money to eat and He fainted on the road. He said he doesn’t know anybody or anywhere in owerri."

The Imo couple got him malt and milk and a woman who lives close by gave him food.

In addition, they gave him personal necessaries while people around contributed N4k for him.

Social media reactions

Nwogu Chiedobem MacDonald said:

"You could have helped him without the video and photos, God would still bless you."

Faith Chiamaka Hilary said:

"God bless you all. Indeed people are passing through a lot. With what I have been from 18th of these month till date. I told myself, I must help people ( especially hunger related issues) there's hunger in the land. And if God does not help a man no man would no matter the circle built. What if you and hubby didn't drive back to check up on him. Na only God go bless everyone. It's not by hustle oooo. It's well."

Seraphina Troy said:

"I cried when reading this I know what ulcer pain can be like I've been there.

"Kai! Thank you for being an Angel.

"God bless you and hubby."

Becky Chritz said:

"Chai!!! People are going through a lot in this country oh....... Having food to eat these days tend to be a miracle!"

