Many months ago, Adeoye Fawaz, was homeless in Lagos as he sought shelter under Oshodi bridge with a dim hope

After winning a chess competition, he became so popular and people got interested in his story of survival

On Saturday, November 26, Fawaz was able to hang out with one of Nigerian billionaires, Tony Elumelu

The story of Adeoye Fawaz, a young Nigerian who left his family in Ibadan to work as bus conductor in Lagos has inspired many people online.

Several months ago, Fawaz emerged the winner of the chess game organised by the Chess In Slum initiative convened by Tunde Onakoya. With the win came his change of fortune as many got interested in his story.

Many people were wowed by how the boy's life changed. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

Source: UGC

Fawaz met Tony Elumelu

In a Twitter post by Tunde on Saturday, November 26, he shared a photo of the boy with Nigerian Billionaire Tony Elumelu. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Just about a year ago, Fawaz was a bus conductor living under oshodi bridge, today he got to hang out with one of the coolest billionaires in the world. This is what dreams are made of."

See his post below:

The Niggeri who was happy to host Fawaz and others said:

Reactions:

@Th_collins07 said:

"First of become a conductor then less than a year later, I'll start hanging with billionaires, cool."

@Dehbbie3 said:

"About a year ago, all Fawaz wanted was Bread and ewa."

@ThinqNaija said:

The person who made this possible should be consulted on how to make Nigeria's education functional. Mental and personality transformations are supposed to be the basic outcomes of education.

@FolorunsoAyoba3 said:

"What God cannot do does not exist bro. God used you to change fawaz. I knew him under the Oshodi bridge."

@uche_smallie said:

"Wowww!! The transformation is really wonderful!!Big ups to you Tunde. I haven’t gotten my Santa gift yet."

@lami_1951 said:

"This guy wasn't destined for trenches, he looks porch already."

Lady helped boy working as tiler

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian lady, @bossit_, was amazed when she saw a very young boy, Jonathan, working as a tiling labourer in her compound.

She filmed him secretly to show her followers. Days after the initial video gathered reactions, the lady properly spoke to the boy, asking some personal questions about his family.

Jonathan who said he is 14 years old revealed that he is an apprentice to a tiler. When the lady asked him if he would love anything for Christmas, he was too shy to make a request.

Source: Legit.ng