An 18-year-old boy, Fawaz, who emerged the winner of the chess competition organised under Oshodi bridge days ago has got more money

A kind woman, Adebola Olubamiji, sent the sum of N200,000 to add to Fawaz's winning and also promised to give him shelter

Many Nigerians on social media praised the kind act as they thanked the chess contest organisers for the initiative

More luck has smiled on the teen bus conductor, Adeoye Fawaz, who won a chess championship organized by the Chess in the Slum initiative.

Days ago, the boy who lives under Oshodi bridge was celebrated after he was declared a winner. His friends and family in the hood carried him shoulder-high as he held his trophy.

Apart from the N200,000, the boy's accommodation will also be settled. Photo source: @Tunde_OD, @DrOlubamiji

A kind woman to the rescue

Following that triumph, a Nigerian woman, Adebola Olubamiji, sent the sum of N200,000 to the young boy to add to whatever sum he must have won.

In addition to that, the kind Nigerian also promised to get accommodation for him and take him away from the street.

Adebola said that her husband was also a chess champion who came from Mushin to later represent the country at international competitions. Chess gave him scholarships to further his education.

Below are some of the reactions to the kindness:

@CwendeeA said:

"This is lovely. God bless you ma'am."

@ErinleIyabo said:

"Congratulations to him and May God bless his helpers. May his mum soul continue to Rest In Peace."

@AdesholaOluyori said:

"So happy for him."

@odii_chet said:

"Man! I hope a family is willing to give him a home and not just an accommodation. The sense of belonging he is experiencing now has to be sustained. God bless you all for this much love."

Another chess prodigy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, shared an emotional story of a Nigerian child, Ferdinard, who became a chess champion despite having cerebral palsy.

In April, the chess instructor said that his team met him and introduced the young boy to the game. He said a few minutes afterwards, the young boy outperformed everyone.

Tunde disclosed that he soon discovered the boy was a master chess player after he was able to solve a complex knight move.

