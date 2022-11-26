A beautiful lady with a good body shape has been trending because men attracted to her became her customers

A recent video showed her male customers at ease as they formed a circle while eating the food they bought

Many social media users on TikTok who saw a short video of her wanted to know where her shop is located

A beautiful and curvy lady, Celestina Etornam, who has been trending online for days with her food business has again gathered more reactions.

In an earlier report, the food seller mentioned that men in Ghana often travel down from far places to buy her food.

Many people wanted to know where her shop is located. Photo source: TikTok/@query996



I used to sell bread

Celestina added that before she took over the food (gob3) from her aunt, she used to sell bread. Her aunt was too old to continue the food business.

In a recent video shared by @query996, the lady could be seen relating well with her male customers who were devouring her plates of food. It shows she knows how to maintain a good customer relationship.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bleboo Ray said:

"Awww she’s shy."

black said:

"She dey everywhere like mtn."

michaelpat7 said:

"Please where’s her shop at? Make una no de hide location like this."

Honourable said:

"Una go soon pregnant her, at least make everyone rest."

Romeo Sid552 said:

"Boys ...where be the location Adey hung."

rich northerner said:

"Plenty of her kind dey my area."

Djamensky_Official said:

"Where i can meet she plz?"

bonaventureweina said:

"You are really beautiful and hard working.Every normal man would love to listen and talk to you ..Real Lady."

nenekatey asked:

"Where’s she located please?"

Dr. Fred replied:

"Dansoman."

Source: Legit.ng